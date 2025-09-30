Mangalore Dasara Procession Prompts Temporary Traffic Modifications; Alternate Routes Designated

Mangalore: The Mangalore City Police Department has issued a public notice regarding temporary traffic alterations slated to take effect during the Dasara procession at the esteemed Kudroli Sri Gokarnanatheshwara Temple. These modifications will be enforced from 4:00 PM on October 2nd to 6:00 AM on October 3rd, encompassing a substantial portion of the city’s thoroughfares.

The procession is scheduled to commence at the Kudroli Temple, traversing a predetermined route through key junctions and arterial roads. Specifically, the procession will proceed via Durgamahal Junction, Mannagudde, Narayanaguru Circle, Lalbagh, Ballal Bagh, Kodialguthu, PVS, Navabharath Circle, Hampankatta, Car Street, and Alake Bridge before returning to its point of origin at the Kudroli Temple.

In anticipation of potential congestion and to facilitate the smooth passage of the procession, the City Police Department has instituted a series of traffic diversions. Motorists are strongly advised to adhere to the following alternate routes:

Vehicles approaching from Kottara Chowki Junction are directed to enter the city via the Kuntikana – KPT – Nanthoor route.

Vehicular traffic proceeding from Bants Hostel towards PVS should utilize the Bharat Beedi – Battagudda – KPT or Mallikatte routes.

Vehicles originating from K.S.R.T.C. Junction intending to reach Lalbagh are advised to take the Kapikad – Kuntikana or Bijai Battagudda routes. All K.S.R.T.C. buses are expressly instructed to comply with these designated routes.

Vehicles traveling from Hampankatta towards PVS should navigate through Ambedkar Junction.

Alternate routes are also recommended at Ladyhill, Newchitra Junction, and other points along the procession route.

The City Police Department has further mandated a prohibition on vehicle parking along the procession route during the specified hours. To accommodate attendees of the procession, designated parking areas have been established at various locations throughout the city, including Karavali Maidan, Alake Market, Urwa Maidan, Urwa Canara School, Pompeii Church, Durgamahal Hotel, Kudroli Narayana College, B.E.M. School, Government Girls High School (Car Street), and Hotel Vimalesh, among others.

The Mangalore City Police Department earnestly implores the public to observe all traffic regulations, utilize the designated parking facilities, and cooperate fully with the instructions and guidance provided by law enforcement personnel throughout the duration of the Dasara procession. Adherence to these guidelines will contribute significantly to ensuring the safety and orderly conduct of the event.