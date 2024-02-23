Mangalore Diocese Celebrates 50 Years of Catholic Charismatic Renewal with Mega Bible Convention

Mangaluru: The Catholic community in Mangalore rejoiced as the Diocesan Service Communion (MDSC) and the Bible Commission came together to inaugurate the 50th Year of the Catholic Charismatic Renewal with a grand “Bible Mega Convention.” The event commenced today at the Holy Cross Church, Cordel Grounds, Mangalore and will continue till February 25, 2024. Rev. Fr Joseph Edattu VC, from the Divine Retreat Centre Kerala, led the convention.

Inauguration of the Golden Jubilee Year:

The grand inaugural ceremony, held at the Cordel church premises, witnessed the esteemed presence of Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore, along with other dignitaries including Most Rev. Dr Bishop Lawrence Mukkuzhi, Bishop of Belthangady, Rev. Fr Clifford Fernandes, Spiritual Director of MDSC, Rev. Fr Vicent Sequeira, Diocesan Director of Bible Commission, Mr Kevan D’Souza, coordinator of the programme and Mrs Blossom Rego, Secretary MDSC, the team members Karnataka Regional Service Communion (KRSC) and National Intercessory Network (NIN) joined in the Inaugural procession.

The ceremony commenced with a grand procession featuring Fr Vincent Sequeira carrying a giant Bible, symbolizing the significance of the Word of God. The Bible was reverently placed upon the altar and Bishop Peter Paul venerated the same with incense. Bishop Lawrence honoured the bible with a flower garland.

Bishop Lawrence Mukkuzhi ceremoniously raised the flag. Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha illuminated a candle, symbolizing spiritual enlightenment and marking the Inauguration of the Golden Jubilee of the MDSC.

Rev. Fr Clifford Fernandes along with the office bearers of MDSC, KRSC and NIN lighted Seven lamps representing the seven gifts of the Holy Spirit.

Additionally, Fr Joseph Edattu inaugurated the website and YouTube channel of MDSC, marking a significant step forward in the digital outreach efforts of the movement.

The Inaugural Eucharistic Mass:

Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha presided over the Eucharistic Mass, accompanied by bishop Lawrence and priests. During his sermon, Bishop Saldanha said, “In the journey of faith, Peter’s example of following Jesus resolutely serves as a guiding light for believers. Jesus calls upon each of us to follow Him with unwavering determination, just as He called Peter. However, amidst our pursuit of Christ, we encounter obstacles, often represented by the temptations of Satan seeking to lead us astray.

“Yet, the key to navigating through these challenges lies in placing complete trust in Jesus. Understanding that He is constantly with us, that His call to follow Him is personal, and that He desires our companionship empowers us to become true followers of Christ,” the bishop added.

The ceremony concluded with the blessing and distribution of buns to all participants, followed by a lively praise and worship session led by Br Elias Coelho, Br Vincent and Christopher. The Cordel Church choir joined in the singing.

Rev. Fr Edattu VC delivered an inspiring talk, setting the tone for the convention’s spiritual journey.

About the Catholic Charismatic Renewal Movement in Mangalore:

The Catholic Charismatic Renewal movement, which traces its roots back to 1975 under the guidance of Bishop Late Rev. Dr Basil D’Souza and Bishop Emeritus Most Rev. Dr Aloysius Paul D’Souza, has been instrumental in fostering spiritual growth and community engagement over the past five decades. Under the continued support of Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, the movement has organized numerous training programs, prayer gatherings, and conferences, impacting thousands within the diocese.

The Golden Jubilee Celebration:

The convention promises a spiritually enriching experience, aimed at deepening Catholic faith and teachings while providing attendees with an opportunity to seek divine blessings for family prosperity, global peace, and the well-being of humanity.

Half-day training sessions for charismatic leaders across Mangalore and other Karnataka Dioceses are also scheduled during the four-day event.

The first day of the Charism seminar was held in the morning and was marked by the esteemed presence of Fr Joseph Edattu, joined by Fr Clifford and Fr Vincent, spiritual directors of the Mangalore and Udupi Diocesan Service Communion respectively. The event was graced by the coordination of Kevan D’Souza and the efficient emceeing of Blossom Rego, who, alongside Arun Lobo, Mercy Menezes, and JV DMello, warmly welcomed them with bouquets of roses. The session kicked off with an uplifting praise and worship led by Dolphy Lobo, accompanied by the melodious tunes of Mr Vincent.

Report and Pics: Canara Communication Centre