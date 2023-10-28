Mangalore Diocese Empowers Parish Communicators at Engaging Workshop

Mangaluru: The Commission for Social Communication in the Diocese of Mangalore organised a highly informative and engaging workshop for the Parish Social Communication Convenors and Secretaries on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The event was held at the Pastoral Centre, Bajjodi, and witnessed the participation of 70 Social Communication Parish Representatives from 45 parishes across the diocese.

The workshop was inaugurated by Fr Faustine Lobo, the Diocesan Coordinator of the Pastoral Commission and Parish Priest of Kinnigoli Parish, who formally launched the website of the Commission for Social Communication: (http://www.scayogmangalore.in ). Several dignitaries and committee members joined the inauguration, including Fr Santhosh

Rodrigues, Director of the Pastoral Centre, Fr Anil Fernandes, Diocesan Secretary for the Commission for Social Communication and Director of Canara Communication Centre, Mr Roshan Crasta, Joint Secretary, and Executive Committee members.

The day-long workshop featured a lineup of expert resource persons who delivered valuable insights on various aspects of social communication: – Fr Faustine Lobo gave a keynote address on Pastoral Commissions and communication.

– Fr Anil Ivan Fernandes spoke on the 3R Model of Communication for Parishes, which involves Recording, Reporting, and Responding.

– Mr Ashwin D’Souza, a veteran IT professional and an Executive Committee Member delivered a presentation on Cyber Security and Safety, emphasizing the importance of protecting our digital lives.

– Dr Rohan Monis, an Executive Committee member and Resource person, shed light on Fighting Fake: Reporting Fake Content & Cyber Crimes.

– In the afternoon session, Sr Trenita Ferrao, UFS discussed Digital Wellbeing, introducing the Family Link App.

– Fr Anil Fernandes conducted a workshop on Designing Websites using Google Sites, and Digital Tools for Communication, such as CANVA Graphic Design, and provided an orientation on the Technology Survey for the digital transformation of the Diocese of Mangalore.

All the sessions were interactive and practical, with participants engaging in real-time activities on computers and mobile devices. The conference hall was equipped with six computers and high-speed internet facilities to facilitate hands-on learning.

Several attendees shared their positive experiences and takeaways from the workshop. Mr Lancy Menezes from Bejai expressed his desire to continue being part of the communication commission, highlighting the knowledge transfer aspect. Mr Wilson Pereira from Belvai found the workshop enlightening and expressed his readiness to contribute his

resources for the betterment of the community. Mr Victor D’Souza from Kelarai described the workshop as a new experience, particularly due to the computer lab setup. Reeshal D’Souza, a youth media representative, emphasized the workshop’s benefit and called for making these topics available to youth to equip them with valuable knowledge. Mrs Ophilia

D’Souza from Milagres and Mrs Ivy Serrao from Moodbidri both shared their positive impressions of the informative session.

RJ Roshan Crasta compered the programme. The logistics of the workshop were effectively managed by Fr Santhosh Rodrigues and the Pastoral Centre team.

This workshop proved to be a significant platform for enhancing social communication within the Diocese of Mangalore and equipping parish representatives with the knowledge and skills needed to excel in their roles. It was a day of enriching insights and practical learning, setting the stage for enhanced communication efforts within the community.