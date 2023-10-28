Bunts Development Corporation to be Announced in Next Budget: CM Siddaramaiah

Udupi: “The Bunts community will never support hatred, they are celebrating world human culture. I will announce the Bunts Development Corporation in the next budget”, assured Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during the World Bunts Conference organized by the Federation of Global Bunts Associations at Udupi Mahatma Gandhi District Statium, Ajjarkad on Saturday, October 28.

Addressing the gathering CM Siddaramaiah said, “Over time, the Bunts community have expanded worldwide, started businesses and are involved in all sectors of society. The Bunts community has a unique culture and heritage. He expressed appreciation for their immense contribution to Kannada history and culture. Bunts in Mangaluru and Udupi districts are business adventurers, they travel all over the world and mingle with everyone which is the pride of the community”.

“The bunts have made their mark in all fields including sports, cinema, education and the hotel industry. Wherever they go, they spread their language and culture. Your love and care for Tulu is exemplary. It is a matter of pride”, said CM Siddaramaiah.

He further said that if everyone respects their mother tongue, it will increase the pride of our culture. Bunts Samaj is a secular community which celebrates the human value of treating all with equal love which is highly commendable.

Aikala Harish Shetty, President of the Federation of World Bunts Association, presided over the programme. Udupi district minister in charge Laksmi Hebbalkar said that the contribution of the Bunt community to Karnataka and the entire society is commendable. Wherever they go they are maintaining their identity. People from the Bunt community are in every field like art, sports, and literature. Many members of the community have participated in the freedom struggle, she said.

Kanyana Sadashiva Shetty, Tonse Anand Shetty, Shashirekha Anand Shetty, Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker UT Khader, K. Prakash of MRG Group President of the Federation of Global Bunts Associations, former minister Ramanatha Rai, former chairman K. Pratapachandra Shetty, MLAs Ashok Kumar Rai, Yashpal Suvarna, Ganesh Hukkeri, Legislative Council member Manjunath Bhandary, Mumbai Cricket Association’s Dr PV Shetty, Dr Santhosh Guruji Swamiji, Congress leaders Ivan D’Souza, Abhay Chandra Jain and G A Bhava were present.