Mangalore: Extensive Search Underway for Missing 23-Year-Old Woman

Mangalore: Authorities in Mangalore have started a major search to find Teena, a 23-year-old woman missing from her home in Kapikadu Gudde, Jokatte Kenjaru village. A missing persons report has been filed at the Bajpe Police Station after she disappeared without explanation.

Her family told Bajpe Police that Teena was last seen leaving her home. When they returned, she was gone. The family searched for her but couldn’t find her and decided to report her missing.

Teena is 5 feet 1 inch tall, has a wheatish complexion, and long black hair. She can speak Konkani, English, Hindi, Kannada, and Tulu.

The Station Officer at the Bajpe Police Station has issued a formal appeal to the general public, imploring individuals with any pertinent information regarding Teena’s current whereabouts to immediately come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation. Citizens who may have potentially sighted her or who possess any details, regardless of their perceived significance, that could contribute to the resolution of this case are strongly urged to contact the Bajpe Police Station directly at their earliest convenience. Law enforcement agencies are actively pursuing all credible leads and are fully committed to ensuring Teena’s safe return to her family. The investigation remains a high priority, and authorities are dedicating significant resources to resolving this matter swiftly and effectively.