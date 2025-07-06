Mangalore: Father Arrested for Aiding Son’s Escape in Cheating Case, Granted Immediate Bail

Mangalore: In a recent development concerning the case of a young woman allegedly deceived by her classmate with false promises of marriage, leading to a physical relationship and subsequent abandonment upon pregnancy, authorities have apprehended the father of the accused. P.G. Jagannivas Rao, a BJP leader, has been arrested on charges of aiding his son’s escape.

The accused, Krishna J. Rao (21), had been evading authorities for the past ten days before being located and arrested in T. Narasipur, Mysore. He is accused of promising marriage to the young woman, engaging in a physical relationship, and then refusing to marry her after she became pregnant. Following Krishna J. Rao’s arrest, police took his father, P.G. Jagannivas Rao, into custody on suspicion of assisting his son in evading law enforcement.

According to Superintendent of Police Arun, both the father and son underwent medical examinations before being presented before the court in Puttur.

During the court proceedings, P.G. Jagannivas Rao was granted bail. However, Krishna J. Rao was remanded to judicial custody and has been sent to jail. The case remains under investigation.