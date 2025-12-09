Mangalore Gears Up for Souharda Christmas Utsav 2025: A Festival of Peace and Harmony

Mangaluru: St. Mother Teresa Vichara Vedike, Mangalore, in collaboration with Catholic Sabha Mangalore Pradesh (R.), is set to host the “Souharda Christmas Utsav 2025,” a grand celebration designed to promote peace, harmony, and the universal joy of Christmas. The two-day festival will take place on December 13 and 14, 2025, at Kadri Park, Mangalore, from 2:30 PM to 9:30 PM.

This annual utsav aims to unite individuals from all communities and backgrounds, emphasizing the core message of Christmas: peace on earth, goodwill to all, and the celebration of humanity as a unified family. The event promises a diverse array of activities and attractions suitable for all ages.

Highlights of the Souharda Christmas Utsav:

Competitions & Cultural Activities: A series of competitions will be held on December 13 and 14, starting from 2:30 PM. These include Christmas Khel Competitions, a Star-Making Competition, a Carol Singing Competition, and a Cake Baking & Decoration Competition. These events are designed to encourage talent, creativity, and joyful participation among children, youth, and families, fostering togetherness in the spirit of Christmas.

Festive Entertainment & Family Fun: The Utsav will feature live cultural performances and Christmas-themed music and dance. Special entertainment zones and stalls will be available for children and families, ensuring an engaging and interactive experience for all age groups, making it an ideal family outing.

Special Food Experiences: A Christmas celebration would not be complete without festive delicacies. Visitors can indulge in the popular Christmas Cake Stall, special X’Mas delicacies such as Kuswar, traditional snacks, sweets, and homemade treats, a Wine Fest featuring a curated selection of wines, and a wide variety of food and ice cream stalls. The festival aims to offer a memorable fusion of traditional flavors and festive delights, creating a unique culinary experience.

Major Attractions:

The Souharda Christmas Utsav 2025 will showcase an exciting lineup of musical and cultural performances by renowned artists and entertainment groups. Key attractions include:

Jerry Bondel and Team – Brass Band: Known for their energetic and captivating live performance.

Universal Melodies – Rajesh and Team Orchestra: Presenting a blend of popular and festive musical compositions.

“Mogachi Laara” by Vincent Fernandes (Cassia) and Team: Offering traditional Konkani melodies accompanied by orchestra and vibrant dance performances.

Simon Bajal: Delivering soulful Christmas Carols, bringing the warmth and spirit of the season.

Remona (Golden Girl) and Team: Presenting Christmas-themed ballads with powerful vocals.

Joel Attur and Team Orchestra: Delivering a dynamic musical experience for audiences of all ages.

These performances promise to elevate the festive atmosphere and offer unforgettable entertainment for families and visitors throughout the two-day celebration.

A Celebration of Peace, Togetherness & Communal Harmony:

The Souharda Christmas Utsav is envisioned as a platform of unity, reflecting the timeless message of Christmas, love, peace, and solidarity among all people. The organizers hope that this celebration becomes a bridge of friendship across communities, cultures, and ages, strengthening social harmony and mutual respect. The event welcomes everyone, regardless of religion, culture, or background, to come together and celebrate the values that bind humanity in hope and joy.

Event Details at a Glance:

Event: Souharda Christmas Utsav 2025

Dates: December 13 & 14, 2025

Venue: Kadri Park, Mangalore

Time: 2:30 PM to 9:30 PM

Organizers:

St. Mother Teresa Vichara Vedike, Mangalore

Catholic Sabha Mangalore Pradesh (R.)

A Warm Invitation to the Public:

The organizers extend a heartfelt invitation to all residents of Mangalore and neighboring regions to participate in this joyful and meaningful celebration. With lively competitions, delicious food, cultural showcases, and festive cheer, the Souharda Christmas Utsav 2025 promises to offer a beautiful and memorable Christmas experience for everyone.

The press conference featured Roy Castelino, President of Mother Teresa Vichara Vedike, Sunil Kumar Bajal, Secretary, Santosh D’Souza, President of Catholic Sabha Mangalore Pradesh (R), Stany Lobo, Programme Coordinator, Stanley Bantwal from the Publicity Committee, Rehman Khan Kunjathbail and Samarth Bhatt, and Dolphy D’Souza Treasurer.