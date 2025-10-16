Mangalore Police Intensifies Efforts to Apprehend Absconding Accused, Initiates Asset Seizure of Sureties

Mangalore: The Mangalore City Police Commissionerate has escalated its efforts to ensure the presence of accused individuals in court proceedings by initiating stringent measures, including the seizure of assets belonging to those who stood surety for individuals who have absconded after the filing of chargesheets. This crackdown spans multiple police stations within the Commissionerate’s jurisdiction.

The Commissionerate’s action follows instances where, despite the completion of investigations and the subsequent submission of chargesheets against them, certain accused individuals have failed to appear before the court, effectively evading legal proceedings by going into hiding.

In response to this challenge, law enforcement has meticulously compiled comprehensive details pertaining to land and property that were furnished as security by sureties during the accused’s release on bail. Acting under the explicit directives of the court, the police are actively engaged in the process of seizing assets registered under the names of the sureties. This action aims to recover the penalty amounts that the sureties had originally provided as a guarantee for the accused’s appearance.

The particulars of the seized assets are being meticulously documented in the corresponding RTC (Record of Rights, Tenancy and Crops) documents, ensuring a transparent and legally sound process. The asset seizure operation is currently being executed across a number of cases.

In the preceding month alone, assets pledged as surety have been seized in connection with five distinct criminal cases. Furthermore, the court has imposed penalties in two cases, underscoring the seriousness with which the judiciary views the failure of accused individuals to adhere to court appearances. The process of seizing assets remains ongoing in four additional cases, signaling the Commissionerate’s unwavering commitment to enforcing the law.

Since the inception of this operation, authorities have reported a positive development: accused individuals in two separate cases have voluntarily presented themselves before the court and surrendered, presumably in response to the pressure exerted by the asset seizure initiative.

The Mangalore City Police Commissionerate has released a formal public notice, emphasizing the continuity of these measures and issuing a clear warning to the public. The notice advises citizens to exercise extreme caution and diligence when considering acting as a surety for an accused individual. The Commissionerate strongly recommends that “Before providing bail for accused individuals, their background and legal history should be thoroughly verified, and caution should be exercised.” This statement underscores the potential financial and legal ramifications associated with providing surety for individuals with questionable backgrounds. The Police Commissionerate aims to deter future instances of accused individuals absconding and to ensure the integrity of the judicial process.