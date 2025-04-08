Mangalore Police Nab Suspect in Gold Chain Theft Cases

Moodbidri: The Moodbidri Police have apprehended Prashanth Salian, 34, also known as Pachu, in connection with multiple gold chain theft cases, including the theft from a 70-year-old woman, Mrs. Indira, in Gujjara Gundi, Beluwai village on March 31, 2025. The incident, which took place within the jurisdiction of the Moodbidri Police Station, prompted an immediate investigation leading to Salian’s arrest.

Salian, a resident of Kundila House, Kanthavar village, Karkala Taluk, Udupi District, confessed to the theft during interrogation. He also admitted to a similar incident on December 2, 2024, where he stole from an elderly woman near the Ambareesh cave in Kanthavar, Karkala Taluk, Udupi District. This prior incident is currently under investigation by the Karkala Rural Police Station.

Authorities successfully recovered a gold mangalsutra chain and a fragment of the gold chain stolen from Mrs. Indira. Furthermore, the red-coloured KA 20 X 3393 TVS Apache motorbike used in the commission of the crimes was also seized. The total estimated value of the recovered property amounts to approximately Rs 3,30,000.

The operation was executed under the supervision of the Police Commissioner of Mangalore, Mr. Anupam Agrawal, IPS, and under the direction of DCPs Mr. Siddharth Goyal, IPS (Crime & Security), and Mr. Ravishankar, DCP (Administration & Security). The ACP of the Moodbidri North Sub-Division, Mr. Srikanth K, also provided guidance. The investigating team was led by Moodbidri Police Inspector Mr. Sandesh P.G., with significant contributions from PSI members Mr. Krishnappa and Ms. Pratibha K.C., as well as ASIs Rajesh and HC officers Rajesh, Mohammed Iqbal, Pradeep Kumar Banagar, Mohammed Hussain, Akhil Ahmad, Nagaraj Lamani, and PC Venkatesh.

The successful apprehension of the suspect and the recovery of stolen property underscore the dedication of the Mangalore police force to upholding law and order and safeguarding the community against criminal activity. The investigation remains ongoing as authorities work to determine if Salian is linked to any other similar incidents in the region.



