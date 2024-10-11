Mangalore: Private Bus Staff Engage in Violent Brawl

Mangalore: A shocking incident of private bus staff brawling like rowdies has been reported in Balmatta.

Staff members of two private buses, Celina (traveling between Vittal and Mangalore) and Dhatri (traveling between Puttur and Mangalore), got into a heated argument.

The altercation turned violent when a bus driver allegedly slapped another driver, sparking a fierce brawl.

In front of terrified passengers, the staff members exchanged blows, creating a frightening atmosphere.

CCTV footage from the bus captured the disturbing fight.

An investigation is underway.