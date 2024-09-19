Mangalore Protest Against Mahesh Thimarodi’s Controversial Remarks

Mangaluru: The Mangalore Indian Jain Milan led a protest at a religious gathering against Mahesh Thimarodi’s controversial statements about the Jain community. Protesters demanded legal action against Thimarodi, citing his comments as a criminal offense that promotes disharmony among religions.

Former Minister Abhayachandra Jain and ex-President Pushparaj Jain emphasized the need for stern action. They criticized the police for inaction despite multiple complaints.

The protest, held near Clock Tower, was attended by various Jain community leaders, including Krishna Raj, Krishna Hegde, Swatha Jain, and Bahubali Prasad.



