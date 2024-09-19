Mangalore: Rare Two-Headed Calf Born

Mangaluru: A rare and extraordinary phenomenon has occurred in Mangalore’s outskirts, where a cow gave birth to a two-headed calf. The calf, born to Jayaram Jogi’s cow in Damaskatte, Kinnigoli has one body with two separate heads, four eyes, and an unusual physical structure.

Two of the eyes are non-functional, while the other two are normal. Due to its unique condition, the calf cannot stand and is fed through a bottle.

This rare birth has garnered significant attention and interest in the region.