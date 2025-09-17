Mangalore: Rohan Corporation Holds Vishwakarma Puja

Mangalore: Rohan Corporation, a leading real estate firm headquartered in Mangalore, recently marked Vishwakarma Puja at its Rohan City development in Bijai, Mangalore. The ceremony was held to invoke the blessings of Lord Vishwakarma, the divine architect, for the continued advancement and prosperity of the organization.

The observance witnessed the participation of Rohan Corporation employees and laborers, who collectively offered prayers and expressed their devotion. A key highlight of the event was the construction and elaborate ornamentation of four mantapas, or pavilions. These meticulously decorated structures amplified the cultural significance of the puja, providing a visually rich backdrop to the proceedings.

Speaking on the occasion, representatives of Rohan Corporation emphasized the importance of the day, stating, “Vishwakarma Puja is a time-honored tradition that allows us to recognize and honor the unwavering dedication of our engineers and workers. Their contributions are of paramount importance to the sustained growth and success of Rohan Corporation.” This statement underscored the company’s deep appreciation for its workforce and the integral role they play in the organization’s achievements.

The Vishwakarma Puja culminated in a reverential tribute to Lord Vishwakarma. Prayers were offered in his honor, reaffirming the company’s commitment to the principles of craftsmanship, diligence, and the pursuit of excellence in all its endeavors. The celebration served as a potent reminder of the vital role of skilled labor and meticulous execution in achieving organizational goals and maintaining high standards within the real estate sector.