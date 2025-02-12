Mangalore Shooter Aditya Anil Shet Excels at the 5th Arjun Shooting Championship

Bangalore: The recently concluded 5th Arjun Shooting Championship at the Koramangala Club in Bangalore witnessed an impressive showcase of talent and skill, with participants from Kerala and Tamil Nadu a total of 210 participants competing across various categories. Among the standout performers was Aditya Anil Shet of the Mangalore Rifle Club (MRC), who achieved remarkable success in multiple events.

In the Open Sight Air Rifle category, Aditya showcased his exceptional shooting prowess, earning a total of five medals. He secured a gold medal in the Sub-Youth individual category, alongside silver medals in the Youth and Junior categories. In addition to his individual success, Aditya was instrumental in leading his teams to victory, clinching gold medals in both the Sub-Youth and Youth team events alongside his teammates, Aaryansh Shetty and Brian Pinto.

Under the expert guidance of coach Mukesh Kumar, Aditya and his teammates demonstrated commendable precision and teamwork, outshining their competitors throughout the championship. Their impressive achievements not only highlight their individual talents but also mark a significant milestone for the Mangalore Rifle Club in the realm of competitive shooting.

The 5th Arjun Shooting Championship attracted participants from various backgrounds, contributing to a lively and competitive atmosphere. As the event concluded, Aditya Anil Shet’s outstanding performance emerged as a symbol of dedication and excellence in the sport, inspiring aspiring shooters in the region and beyond.