Mangaluru: Speaker U.T. Khader Responds to Mini-Lorry-Tempo Collision, Aiding Injured Driver

Mangaluru: In an unfortunate incident that unfolded on Wednesday, a tempo driver sustained injuries following a collision with a mini-lorry at Padil. The accident occurred when the tempo was transporting milk and traveling from B.C. Road towards Mangaluru crossed over the divider and collided with an oncoming mini-lorry. The impact of the collision led to significant disruption in vehicular traffic, leaving many motorists stranded as emergency services responded to the scene.

Among those who arrived promptly was Speaker U.T. Khader, who was traveling on the same route at the time of the accident. In a commendable display of civic responsibility, Khader took it upon himself to assist in both the rescue operation and the management of traffic around the crash site. Reports indicate that he was instrumental in safely extracting the injured driver, who had become trapped inside the wrecked tempo. Following the rescue, Khader ensured that arrangements were made for the driver’s immediate medical treatment.

The incident has garnered significant attention, particularly after a video surfaced on social media depicting Speaker Khader actively engaged in the rescue efforts. This has led to widespread praise for his quick actions and dedication to public service during an emergency.