Mangalore University Celebrates 44th Convocation, Bestows Honorary Doctorates on Harekala Hajabba and Ravish Padumale

Mangaluru: The Mangalore University marked a significant milestone today with its 44th Annual Convocation, held at the Mangala Auditorium within the university’s sprawling campus. The ceremony was presided over by Thawar Chand Gehlot, the Governor of Karnataka and Chancellor of Mangalore University, who conferred honorary doctorates upon two distinguished individuals: Harekala Hajabba, the revered social reformer affectionately known as “Akshara Santa,” and Ravish Padumale, a notable figure in the region.

The convocation also included a posthumous honorary doctorate for the late Soorikumeru Govinda Bhat, recognizing his invaluable contributions. The university administration announced that the honor will be formally presented to his family members at a ceremony to be held at his residence on April 13th.

In addition to conferring honorary degrees, Governor Gehlot officiated the awarding of academic degrees to the graduating students, marking the culmination of their scholarly pursuits. Capt. Brijesh Chowta delivered the convocation address, offering words of wisdom and encouragement to the graduating class as they embark on their future endeavors.

The event was attended by a host of dignitaries, including Vice-Chancellor Prof. P. L. Dharma, Registrar (Evaluation) Prof. Devendrappa, Ganesh Sanjeev (in charge), and Finance Officer Dr. Y. Sangappa, demonstrating the importance of the occasion within the university community. The 44th Annual Convocation served as a testament to Mangalore University’s commitment to academic excellence and its recognition of individuals who have made significant contributions to society.