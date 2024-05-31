Mangalorean Animal Rescuer wins International Iconic Animal Rescue Hero Award at Mumbai

Tauseef Ahmed, a well-known animal rescuer from Mangaluru, won the International Iconic Animal Rescue Hero Award 2024 at an award program held recently at the Film City, Mumbai.

Tauseef, who is a veteran animal rescuer has been rescuing animals on the streets of Mangalore for the last 15 years now. Tauseef won the award amidst hundreds of Bollywood and Television stars where he was awarded the special honour in the social service category.

Tauseef, also known as Mr Rescuer for his animal rescue activities has been a ray of hope for a lot of homeless animals on the streets of Mangalore through his innovative methods of treatment, rescues, and other pro-active measures. It’s worth noting that he also won a national award in Hyderabad in the year 2018 and made Mangaloreans proud. It’s heartwarming to see his services being recognized and acknowledged on such big platforms where the voice of the voiceless continues to echo kindness across the globe.