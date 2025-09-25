Mangalorean Author Reshel Bretny Fernandes Honored with Veer Savarkar National Award in New Delhi

New Delhi: Reshel Bretny Fernandes, a distinguished author hailing from Mangalore, has been conferred with the prestigious Veer Savarkar National Award at a ceremony held at Doordarshan Bhavan in New Delhi. The award recognizes Fernandes’ significant contributions to literature, marked by the publication of four books and numerous accolades received across international, national, and other platforms.

The event was graced by the presence of several prominent figures, including Sri Shyam Jaju, Former National Vice President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Sri Raghuram Singh, a Minister of the Indian Government, and Sri Pradeep Gandhi, Former Member of Parliament (MP) of the Central Government. Various other union and state ministers were also in attendance, underscoring the significance of the occasion.

The program was organized with the support of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, alongside other ministries and sponsors, highlighting a collaborative effort to promote and recognize excellence in the field of literature. The Veer Savarkar National Award serves to acknowledge individuals who have demonstrated exceptional talent and dedication in their respective fields, contributing to the enrichment of the nation’s cultural and intellectual landscape. Fernandes’ recognition is a testament to her literary achievements and her impact on the literary community.