Mangalorean Author Reshel Bretny Fernandes Receives Prestigious J Maurus Award

Pune, Maharashtra: Ms. Reshel Bretny Fernandes, a distinguished young author and orator hailing from Mangalore, was recently honored with the esteemed J Maurus Award. The accolade was conferred upon her at the Indian Catholic Press Association’s 30th National Convention, held in Pune, Maharashtra. Ms. Fernandes received the award in recognition of her book, “Bharat at 2047: Role of Youth,” which delves into the potential contributions of young people to India’s future.

The award ceremony, a highlight of the national convention, saw Ms. Fernandes presented with a memento, a certificate of recognition, and a cash prize. The J Maurus Award is highly regarded within the Indian Catholic Press Association, acknowledging outstanding contributions to literature and discourse that align with the organization’s values and objectives.

“Bharat at 2047: Role of Youth” explores the multifaceted roles that young Indians can play in shaping the nation’s trajectory in the years leading up to 2047, a significant milestone marking the centennial of India’s independence. The book is the product of extensive research and thoughtful analysis, offering insights into various sectors, including education, technology, social reform, and civic engagement. Ms. Fernandes’ work underscores the importance of empowering and engaging the youth demographic to actively participate in nation-building efforts.

Ms. Fernandes, known for her eloquent speaking abilities and insightful writing, has emerged as a prominent voice in contemporary Indian literature. Her work often reflects a deep commitment to social justice, youth empowerment, and the promotion of Indian values. The J Maurus Award serves as a testament to her literary talent and her dedication to addressing pertinent issues facing Indian society. The recognition is expected to further amplify her voice and encourage continued contributions to the literary landscape.