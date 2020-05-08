Mangalorean Prof Anjana Devi Conferred with Honorary Doctorate in Technology from Aalto University-Finland

Spread the love



















Mangalorean Prof Anjana Devi, an origin of Kulshekar, Mangaluru, and alumnus of St Agnes College, Mangaluru, now settled in Germany, receives Honorary Doctorate in Technology from Aalto University-Finland

Mangaluru: Aalto University’s doctoral conferment ceremony for the field of technology was postponed due to the corona crisis. Despite postponing the event, Aalto University has awarded honorary doctorates to five distinguished persons in the field of technology. An honorary doctorate is the highest honour a university can award.

Honorary doctorates of technology are awarded to: Professor Anjana Devi, Ruhr-University Bochum-Germany; Professor Maria Luísa Coutinho Gomes de Almeida, University of Lisbon; Professor Antti-Pekka Jauho, Technical University of Denmark; Professor Emeritus Juan R. Mosig, École polytechnique fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL); and President Tuula Teeri, Kungl. Ingenjörsvetenskapsakademien (IVA)

Prof Anjana Devi (Inorganic Materials Chemistry, Ruhr University Bochum, Germany) is a researcher at the frontiers in the field of Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) technology. Professor Devi is a world-leading scientist particularly concerning the precursor chemistry for ALD and CVD (Chemical Vapor Deposition) thin-film fabrication. She has strongly contributed to bringing the ALD and CVD research communities together. She has organised major joint international ALD and CVD conferences and has led EU projects and major German projects (involving many big companies) in the field.

Professor Devi is expected to continue to serve as a key international collaboration partner in the fields of functional materials and ALD thin-film technology. There has been a continuous on-going mutual exchange between the fields at all levels since 2014 with Aalto University-Finland. She has had joint PhD student supervision since 2015, and she has produced/collaborated to high-impact joint scientific publications.

The ALD–CVD field has been very timely for Aalto and for Finland since the 2018 Millennium Technology Prize was awarded to Tuomo Suntola. It is also important for Aalto due to the university’s strong contribution and history in the field since the 1980’s.

Prof Anjana Devi is a proud daughter of K B Bhasker and Ms Vajrakshi Bhasker, who are both retired from BSNL, and residing at Kulshekar, Mangaluru. Married to Dr Harish Parala, hailing from Ujire, also a scientist based in Germany, she is blessed with a daughter, Anouksha- and they are all settled in Germany.

Team Mangalorean congratulates Prof Anjana Devi on her marvellous achievement.