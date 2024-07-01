Mangalore’s First Adult Vaccination Center Inaugurated at KMC Hospital

Mangalore: KMC Hospital, Dr B R Ambedkar Circle, today marked a significant milestone in Mangalore’s healthcare landscape with the inauguration of the city’s first Adult Vaccination Center, an initiative to enhance public health and provide comprehensive immunization services to the adult population of the region. This center was inaugurated by Santosh Pai, Head BASF India Ltd, Mangalore; Dr Yogisha K, Joint General Manager – Medical Services, Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd; in the presence of Dr Dilip G Naik, Pro Vice Chancellor, MAHE – Mangalore Campus & Saghir Siddiqui, Regional Chief Operating Officer, KMC Hospital Mangalore.

Saghir Siddiqui, Regional Chief Operating Officer of KMC Hospital Mangalore stated, “This center, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and a dedicated team of healthcare professionals, aims to address the critical need for adult immunization and promote a healthier community.”

Dr Dilip G Naik, Pro Vice Chancellor, MAHE – Mangalore Campus, expressing the significance of the new centre stated ” A significant step in maintaining the health of our adult population has been taken with the commencement of this Adult Vaccination Centre. By providing access to essential vaccines, we aim to prevent the spread of infectious diseases and improve overall community health,” he remarked.

Dr Haroon Hussian, Consultant Internal Medicine, KMC Hospital, Mangalore, stated that The Adult Vaccination Center offers a comprehensive range of vaccines recommended for adults by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Highlighting this Dr. Haroon further added, “The center will offer vaccines such as annual influenza, pneumococcal, shingles, and more. These vaccines are tailored to individuals based on their risk profiles, ensuring that everyone receives the protection they need. Unlike the pediatric age group, where there is a national vaccination program, adults do not have a standardized protocol. However, certain vaccines are crucial, especially for individuals with chronic conditions or specific occupational risks. For example, patients with chronic kidney disease needing dialysis should be vaccinated against hepatitis B, while those with chronic lung diseases should be vaccinated against pneumococcal disease.”

The Adult Vaccination Center will also provide post-exposure prophylaxis for diseases such as rabies, ensuring comprehensive care and protection for all individuals. By promoting adult immunization, the center aims to reduce the burden of infectious diseases and enhance the quality of life for the community.

Dr. Basavaprabhu Achappa, Consultant Internal Medicine, KMC Hospital, Mangalore, highlighted the importance of adult immunization, stating, “Immunization is vaccinating against diseases that are prevalent among the elderly or against some infections for which immunity might have been waning or weaned off. For example, vaccines for some childhood infections like measles, mumps, and rubella ideally require a booster in the teens or early adulthood.” Dr Basavaprabhu further explained, “Adults need immunization because immunity against common infections can wane over time. Certain infections are more prevalent in the elderly, such as shingles, while others, like human papillomavirus (HPV), are common in the reproductive age group. Travel-related vaccines, such as yellow fever, and occupation-specific vaccines, like hepatitis B for healthcare workers, are also essential.”

