Mangalore’s Juice Stall Owner Mohammed Aashiq wins MasterChef India 2023

24-year-old Mohammed Aashiq from Mangalore has emerged as the winner of MasterChef India 2023. Nambie Jessica Marak and Rukhsaar Sayeed secured the position of first runner-up and second runner-up, respectively.

Talking about his remarkable journey, Aashiq said in a statement, “I am immensely grateful for the whirlwind journey I’ve had on MasterChef India. From facing elimination to holding the trophy, every moment was a profound lesson. This experience has completely reshaped my life, and winning this esteemed title feels surreal. Coming back with stronger determination after narrowly missing out last season was tough, but I devoted myself entirely to the culinary craft. This victory isn’t just mine; it’s for every dreamer who defies the odds to chase their aspirations.”