Mangalore’s Juice Stall Owner Mohammed Aashiq wins MasterChef India 2023
24-year-old Mohammed Aashiq from Mangalore has emerged as the winner of MasterChef India 2023. Nambie Jessica Marak and Rukhsaar Sayeed secured the position of first runner-up and second runner-up, respectively.
Talking about his remarkable journey, Aashiq said in a statement, “I am immensely grateful for the whirlwind journey I’ve had on MasterChef India. From facing elimination to holding the trophy, every moment was a profound lesson. This experience has completely reshaped my life, and winning this esteemed title feels surreal. Coming back with stronger determination after narrowly missing out last season was tough, but I devoted myself entirely to the culinary craft. This victory isn’t just mine; it’s for every dreamer who defies the odds to chase their aspirations.”
He added, “I owe immense gratitude to the judges – Chef Vikas, Ranveer, and Pooja, fellow contestants, the audience, and all the renowned chefs who pushed me to perform better with each passing day in the kitchen. I’ve grown significantly and noticed a remarkable shift in my cooking skills, all thanks to an incredible boot camp experience.”
Mohammed Aashiq, who was disqualifed last season, found himself in the first elimination round of MasterChef India’s first-ever digital-exclusive season. However, Aashiq’s love for cooking propelled him to eventually take home the MasterChef India trophy.
Before gracing MasterChef India, Aashiq ran his own juice shop.
MasterChef India is streaming on SonyLIV.