Mangalore’s Pradeep Acharya Strikes Gold at Commonwealth Powerlifting Championship

Mangalore: Pradeep Kumar Acharya secured the top spot in the bench press category at the 2024 Commonwealth Powerlifting Championship in Sun City, South Africa, lifting an impressive 237.50 kilograms.

Acharya, a member of Balanjaneya Gymnasium and trained by Satish Kumar Kudroli, outperformed competitors Thomas (New South Wales) and Taylor (England), who claimed silver and bronze medals, respectively.

Acharya, General Manager at Kasharp Fitness, brings pride to Mangalore with his exceptional achievement.