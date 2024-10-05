The BJP-led NDA government is responsible for strengthening the Gram Panchayats – Nalin Kumar Kateel

Mangaluru: Former MP and former BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel stated that the strengthening of Gram Panchayats is due to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NDA government at the center. He was speaking at a press conference organized at the district BJP office on Saturday.

Direct funding from the center to the Gram Panchayats, MGNREGA, Swarna Gram, and Panchayat members have been actively supported by BJP-backed MLA Kota Srinivasa Poojari, who has been active as a member of the Legislative Council. Since he contested in the Lok Sabha elections, Kishore Kumar is contesting as the BJP-supported candidate in the by-election for the vacant seat. He expressed his appeal to the voters to support the BJP once again in this election.

The government in the state, led by Siddaramaiah, is a government riddled with scandals. Development project funds are not being released. There has been no allocation for the schemes under the legislators’ fund. In the previous administrations of Yediyurappa and Bommai, hundreds of crores of rupees were allocated to the state and districts. During the Dasara celebrations, the Chief Minister spoke political rhetoric. Corruption has reached alarming levels. There has been a significant number of farmer suicides. An FIR has been filed against the Chief Minister, but he has not resigned. It is said that he has lost the moral authority to continue in that position. I will remain a party worker. I have not aspired to be a candidate for the Legislative Council. The party has allowed me to become a Member of Parliament three times and to serve as the state president without any demands from my side; for that, I am indebted to the party and will continue to work for the party’s events in the future, explained Nalin Kumar.

At the press conference, D.K. G. Bella BJP President Satish Kumpala, General Secretary Premanand Shetty, Vice President Rakesh Rai, District Spokesperson Rajagopal Rai, Legislative Council candidate Kishore Kumar Puttur, and BJP District Organization Treasurer Sanjay Prabhu were present.