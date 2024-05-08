Mangaluru: 20-year-old Engineering Student from Udupi Commits Suicide in Hostel Room

Mangaluru: A 20-year-old engineering student from Udupi committed suicide by hanging in his Hostel room Near Bibi Alabi Road, here on May 8.

The deceased has been identified as Nitesh Rao (20) from Udupi.

According to the police, Nitesh from Udupi district was studying 2nd year engineering and residing in the Backward Classes Govt Hostel, Near Bibi Alabi Road, Mangalore. On May 8, at around 10:30 am, Nitesh committed suicide in his hostel room. The reason for the extreme step is yet to be ascertained.

Nitesh is survived by his mother and sister. His father had passed away 5 years ago.

In this connection, a complaint was filed by his mother, based on which a case has been registered at the North Police Station and an investigation is on.