Mangaluru: Accused in Bank Robbery Case Shot by Police During Escape Attempt

Mangaluru: A dramatic incident unfolded on Tuesday when police shot at an accused in a bank robbery case who attempted to escape in Talapady, near the Karnataka-Kerala border.

Kannan Mani, a resident of Chembur, Mumbai, was shot at by the Mangaluru City Crime Branch police. According to the police, Mani tried to flee while being taken to the crime scene.

The incident occurred near Katungara Gudda in Talapady village, which falls under the Ullal police station limits.