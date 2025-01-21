MRPL’s Aromatic Complex Honored with National Safety Council Award 2024

Mangalore: In a significant recognition of its unwavering commitment to workplace safety and operational excellence, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited’s (MRPL) Aromatic Complex has been awarded the prestigious National Safety Council (NSC) Award for 2024. The accolade was presented during a ceremony held at Hotel The Lalit in Mumbai on January 16, 2024.

The event was attended by distinguished guests, including Shri Lalit Ghabne, Director General of the National Safety Council. MRPL’s Aromatic Complex was represented by key officials, including Shri Suresh K Rao, General Manager of Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE); Shri Virendra Tyagi, Senior Manager of HSE; and Shri Prashant Kumar Kalawadmath, Senior Manager of Operations, who accepted the award on behalf of the organization.

This prestigious award highlights MRPL’s steadfast dedication to maintaining exemplary safety standards throughout its operations. The Aromatic Complex, strategically situated within the Mangalore Special Economic Zone (MSEZ), has consistently set benchmarks in implementing rigorous safety protocols, adopting innovative practices, and complying with the industry’s best standards.

Expressing his appreciation for this accolade, Shri Suresh K Rao remarked, “This achievement is a testament to MRPL’s commitment to creating a safe and sustainable workplace for all employees and stakeholders. It reflects the collective effort and discipline of the entire team.” This recognition not only honors the complex’s past accomplishments but also reinforces MRPL’s future aspirations in the sphere of safety and operational integrity.