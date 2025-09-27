Mangaluru: ASI of Pandeshwar Women’s Police Station Rajesh Hegde Passes Away

Mangaluru: The city of Mangaluru and the Karnataka State Police Department are in a state of mourning following the sudden passing of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Rajesh Hegde. ASI Hegde, who was serving at the Pandeshwar Women’s Police Station, succumbed to a heart attack, leaving behind a legacy of dedicated service and community engagement.

Originally from Chithari in the Kasaragod district, ASI Hegde had been a long-time resident near Urv Stores in Mangaluru. His career with the police department commenced in 1993, as a member of that year’s recruitment class. His initial posting was at the Vitla Police Station, where he began his distinguished career upholding law and order.

Throughout his 32 years of service, ASI Hegde distinguished himself as an officer known for his accessibility and commitment to the community. He earned a reputation as a people-friendly police officer, remembered by colleagues and community members for his approachable demeanor, unwavering dedication to public service, and commitment to fair and just law enforcement. His contributions to the police department and the community he served have been widely recognized and appreciated throughout his career.

ASI Hegde is survived by his wife, his son, and a wide circle of relatives and family members. His loss is deeply felt by all who had the privilege of knowing him. Funeral arrangements are currently being made, with details to be announced in the near future.

The Karnataka State Police Department has extended its deepest condolences to the family and friends of ASI Rajesh Hegde during this difficult time. The department acknowledged his significant contributions, stating that his service and dedication will be remembered with respect and gratitude. ASI Hegde’s commitment to upholding the law and serving the community will serve as an enduring example for his colleagues and future generations of law enforcement officers.