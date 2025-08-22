Mangaluru Author Matilda Pinto to Unveil her Second Book of Fiction on August 24

Mangaluru: Mangaluru-based author Matilda Pinto will launch her latest book, ‘Grave Digger and a Bunch of Other Stories’, on Sunday, 24 August 2025, at 5:00 PM at Hall A4, Avila Block, St. Agnes Degree College, Mangaluru. The event marks the premiere of her second major work after her debut novel, ‘Fisticuffs of the Soul’ (2017).

A retired professor of English from St. Agnes College, Pinto taught for 34 years before turning her passion for storytelling into published works. Her writing, rooted in empathy and everyday experiences, often gives voice to the unheard. A Distinguished Toastmaster, she continues to inspire through her narratives that blend truth, fiction, and the resilience of ordinary lives.

Grave Digger and a Bunch of Other Stories brings together 17 short stories exploring themes of loss, hope, resilience, and humanity. With characters drawn from the margins of society, the collection offers readers an intimate look at life’s fragility and strength, making it a compelling addition to contemporary Indian fiction.