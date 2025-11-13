Mangaluru: Catholic Leader Roy Castelino Voices Opposition to Interference in Prayer Ritual Languages

Mangaluru: Roy Castelino, President of the Catholic Think Tank Committee, Bengaluru, Public Relations Officer of the Mangalore Catholic Diocese, and former President of the Karnataka Konkani Sahitya Academy, has voiced strong opposition to any external interference in the selection of languages used for Catholic prayer rituals. His statement comes in response to recent media reports indicating that Narayan Gowda and his team from the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike met with Most Rev. Dr. Peter Machado, Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Bengaluru, to advocate for the exclusive use of Kannada in church prayer services.

Castelino acknowledged the preeminence of Kannada as the official language of the state of Karnataka. “Kannada is undoubtedly the sovereign language of Karnataka,” he stated. “There is no debate about that.” However, he emphasized the linguistic diversity within the state, highlighting the millions of residents who speak languages such as Konkani, Tulu, Kodava, Beary, and Lambani as their native tongues.

Castelino asserted that while respecting Kannada, it is equally important to uphold the rights of linguistic minorities to preserve and promote their respective languages, a right enshrined in the Indian Constitution. He also acknowledged the government’s support for these linguistic communities, citing the existence of institutions like the Konkani Academy.

Highlighting the historical role of religion in language preservation, Castelino noted the significant contribution of the Christian faith to maintaining the vitality of the Konkani language in Karnataka. He underscored the existing practice within the Archdiocese of Bengaluru of conducting prayer services in multiple languages, including Kannada, English, Tamil, Malayalam, and Konkani.

Castelino expressed concern that the current appeal for prayers solely in Kannada could escalate into undue pressure and coercion, a prospect he firmly rejected. “The present demand for prayers to be held only in Kannada may later turn into coercion, which we firmly oppose,” he stated.

In closing, Castelino reiterated his support for Kannada while firmly maintaining the Catholic community’s right to determine the language of their prayer rituals without external imposition. “We wholeheartedly support Kannada, but the choice of language for our prayer rituals must be decided by us — and not by others,” he concluded. His statement reflects a desire to balance respect for the state’s official language with the protection of linguistic diversity and the autonomy of religious practices.