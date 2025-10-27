Mangaluru Celebrates Diwali with Message of Unity at St Mother Teresa Vichar Vedike’s Festival of Lights

Mangaluru: St Mother Teresa Vichar Vedike, Mangaluru, hosted its annual Festival of Lights – Deepavali Celebration on Saturday, October 25, at the Sahodaya Auditorium, St Aloysius Deemed to be University. The event, which commenced at 6 p.m., centered around the theme, “Festivals of all religions should become festivals of all people,” underscoring the organization’s commitment to fostering unity and togetherness across all communities.

The programme began with a formal welcome address by Sunil Kumar Bajal, setting the tone for an evening of cultural exchange and communal harmony. The inauguration was led by Rev. Fr. J. B. Saldanha, Public Relations Officer of the Diocese of Mangaluru, who emphasized the inclusive nature of Diwali. “Diwali is not a festival of only one religion; it is a festival that unites us irrespective of religion,” he stated. Fr. Saldanha further urged attendees to emulate the symbolic lamp of Diwali by spreading love and hope within a society often marked by division.

The celebration was graced by several distinguished guests, including Dr. Jeevan Raj Kuttar, Principal of Yenepoya Educational Institutions, Yusuf Akthar, retired Social Welfare Officer, and Roy Castelino, President of St Mother Teresa Vichar Vedike. Notable community members such as Stany Alvares, President of Konkani Sahitya Academy, and Stany Lobo were also in attendance, reflecting the event’s broad appeal and community support.

A significant segment of the evening was dedicated to recognizing and honoring individuals for their noteworthy achievements. Rishal Melba Crasta, a promising young singer, along with Anivn D’Souza and Yusuf Akthar, were felicitated for their contributions to their respective fields.

The cultural programme featured captivating performances by local talents. Rishal Melba Crasta and Rony Crasta delivered a melodious singing performance that resonated with the audience, while Anivn D’Souza enlivened the atmosphere with a spirited dance performance.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Manjula Nayak, expressing gratitude to all participants and contributors. The celebration reached its climax with the symbolic bursting of crackers and lighting of diyas, representing the triumph of light over darkness, a central tenet of the Diwali festival.

Manoj Kumar and Dolphy D’Souza skillfully emceed the programme, ensuring a seamless flow of events throughout the evening.

Organizers conveyed that celebrating festivals collectively strengthens the bonds of peace, respect, and brotherhood within society. St Mother Teresa Vichar Vedike, inspired by the values of love and service championed by St Mother Teresa, has been actively promoting communal harmony for the past nine years, contributing significantly to the social fabric of Mangaluru. The organization remains dedicated to its mission of fostering a more inclusive and harmonious community through such initiatives.