Mangaluru: Chief Minister’s Medal Announced for SP Dr. Arun K., ACP Najma Farooqui and Others

Mangaluru: The Karnataka State Government has officially announced the recipients of the prestigious Chief Minister’s Medal for the year 2025. Among the distinguished honorees are several police personnel hailing from the Dakshina Kannada district, including Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr. Arun K. and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Najma Farooqui. The awards recognize the exemplary service, unwavering dedication, and significant contributions of these individuals to the field of policing within the state.

The formal presentation ceremony for the Chief Minister’s Medal is scheduled to take place on April 2 in Bengaluru. The event will serve as a platform to acknowledge and celebrate the achievements of the awardees, highlighting their commitment to upholding law and order and ensuring the safety and security of the citizens of Karnataka.

In addition to Dr. Arun K. and ACP Najma Farooqui, the following individuals have also been selected to receive the Chief Minister’s Medal:

K. M. Shivashekar

Tilak Raj

Irshad P

Jayananda N

Mani M N

Satish

Vijay Kumar Rai

Lalitha Lakshmi

The Chief Minister’s Medal represents the highest form of recognition bestowed upon police personnel by the State Government. It is awarded to individuals who have demonstrated exceptional performance, outstanding achievements, and unwavering commitment to their duties. The selection process is rigorous and considers various factors, including the individual’s track record, contributions to crime prevention and detection, community engagement initiatives, and overall impact on the policing landscape.

The award serves as a testament to the dedication and professionalism of the Karnataka Police force and underscores the government’s commitment to recognizing and rewarding excellence in law enforcement. The recipients of the Chief Minister’s Medal serve as role models for their colleagues and inspire others to strive for the highest standards of service in their pursuit of justice and public safety.