Mangaluru City Corporation General Body Meeting Erupts in Chaos

Mangaluru: The Mangalore City Corporation (MCC) general body meeting witnessed unprecedented chaos and uproarious scenes on August 31. The meeting, attended by members of the ruling and opposition parties, took a dramatic turn when opposition members threw microphones in protest.

The ruckus erupted over a recent incident where a bus was pelted with stones during a protest by the Congress party in the city. MCC nominated member, allegedly involved in the incident, became the focal point of contention.

Ruling party members demanded the cancellation of the MCC member’s membership, sparking a heated debate. However, opposition parties vehemently opposed the demand, leading to a stalemate.

As the situation spiraled out of control, microphones were thrown, and voices were raised. The meeting, meant to discuss crucial civic issues, degenerated into a shouting match between rival parties.

The MCC commissioner attempted to restore order, but the damage was done. The meeting adjourned without addressing the key agenda, leaving the city’s civic issues unresolved.