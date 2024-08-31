Mangaluru City Corporation to Set Up Street Vending Zones at 33 Places

Mangaluru: Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur announced that the Mangaluru City Corporation will establish street vending zones at 33 places within the city limits. The first phase will see a zone opening near Indira Canteen, with 93 street vendors identified to receive identity cards on August 31. Stalls will be allotted through a chit system, and basic amenities like electricity and water will be provided.

The mayor also mentioned that business zones will be set up in other areas in a phased manner. Additionally, pay parking arrangements will be made in areas where unauthorized street vending has been cleared, such as Kavoor. Evicted traders will be relocated near the Kavoor market.

The announcement was made during a ‘Phone-In programme’ at the Mangaluru City Corporation, where citizens raised various issues with the mayor. Deputy Mayor Sunitha, Standing Committee Chairman Varun Chowta, and Deputy Commissioner Ravi Kumar were also present.