Mangaluru City Police Destroy Narcotics Worth Approximately Rs 82 Crore

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru City Police on Tuesday destroyed narcotic substances worth approximately Rs 82 crore as part of their ongoing crackdown on drug trafficking and abuse.

According to the police, 87 NDPS cases have been registered so far in 2026, leading to the arrest of 157 drug peddlers. During these operations, police seized narcotic substances worth Rs 8,18,30,130, including 148.615 kg of ganja, 7.165 kg of MDMA, 1.705 kg of hydro weed (high-grade cannabis), and other narcotics. During the same period, 356 cases were registered against 463 individuals for the consumption of narcotic drugs.

The destruction of the seized narcotics was carried out at 11:00 a.m. on July 29, 2026, at Ramky Energy and Environment Ltd. (Re Sustainability Healthcare Solutions Ltd.) located in the Kolnadu Industrial Area of Mulki. The narcotics were destroyed using a scientific and environmentally friendly method after obtaining permission from the competent court.

In the presence of the Drug Disposal Committee, narcotic substances seized in 59 NDPS cases registered across 16 police stations under the Mangaluru City Police Commissionerate were destroyed.

The narcotics destroyed included:

450 kg of ganja

43.260 kg of MDMA

80 grams of charas

880 grams of hydro weed (high-grade cannabis)

1.200 kg of bhang

In total, narcotic substances worth approximately Rs 82 crore were incinerated and disposed of.

The destroyed narcotics included:

37 kg of MDMA worth approximately Rs 75 crore, seized in a case registered at Mangaluru East Police Station in 2024.

Approximately 4 kg of MDMA worth Rs 4.47 crore, seized in a case registered at Mulki Police Station in 2025.

106 kg of ganja worth about Rs 20 lakh, seized by Konaje Police Station.

111 kg of ganja worth approximately Rs 36 lakh, seized by Moodbidri Police Station.

The Mangaluru City Police have appealed to the public to immediately report any information related to narcotic drugs through the QR code created by the Police Department or by contacting the Police Control Room at 112 or 9480802321.