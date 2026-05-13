Mangaluru: College Student Arrested for Alleged Hydro-Weed Trafficking; Police Seize Narcotics Worth Rs 35 Lakh

Mulki Police have apprehended a 21-year-old college student on suspicion of transporting hydro-weed ganja for the purpose of sale. The arrest, which occurred on May 12, 2026, resulted in the seizure of 1 kilogram and 42 grams of the aforementioned narcotic substance, estimated to be worth approximately Rs 35 Lakh.

The accused has been identified as Suhana, a native of Hulidevara Bana in the Sagar taluk of Shivamogga district. Ms. Suhana is reportedly a final-year student in the Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) program at a college located in Kundapur.

The operation leading to the arrest was conducted at Mulki Railway Station Road, within the jurisdictional limits of the Mulki Police Station. In addition to the hydro-weed ganja, authorities confiscated a mobile phone and other items believed to be associated with the alleged criminal activity.

Initial investigations suggest that Ms. Suhana procured the narcotics from Chennai with the intention of distributing them illegally within Mangaluru for financial profit.

A formal case has been registered at the Mulki Police Station under Crime No. 32/2026, invoking Sections 8(c) and 20(b) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The operation was a collaborative effort between the Panambur Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) team and the Mulki Police.

Law enforcement officials have disclosed that the accused has been implicated in previous cases related to the NDPS Act, including: