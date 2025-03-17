Mangaluru: Compensation Adalat for Highway Land Acquisition Set for March 20

Mangaluru: An Adalat program dedicated to disbursing compensation to landowners whose properties were acquired for the road widening project within the Sanur Bikarnakatte division of the National Highway is scheduled to take place on March 20th at 10:30 AM. The event will be held at the Ganjimath Gram Panchayat Hall.

The program specifically aims to provide compensation to landowners residing in the villages of Thenka Edapadavu, Badaga Edapadavu, Badaga Ulipadi, Thenka Ulipadi, Mooduperar, Kandavara Moolur, Adoor, Tiruvailu, and Kudupu. Residents of these villages are urged to attend the Adalat in significant numbers to facilitate the processing and receipt of their due compensation.

According to an official statement released by Special Land Acquisition Officer Mohammad Issaq, landowners who have already submitted claims for compensation within the Adalat program are required to attend the session with all documents as outlined in their respective award notices. They must submit their claims at this time. Landowners who have previously filed claims are also required to be present to sign necessary documentation pertaining to their compensation.

Officer Issaq emphasized the importance of high participation in the Adalat, stating that it offers a crucial opportunity for landowners affected by the acquisition to receive their compensation in a timely and efficient manner. He encouraged eligible individuals to avail themselves of this program to resolve outstanding claims related to the land acquisition project.



