Biker Dies After Two-Wheeler Crashes into Compound Wall Near Gangolli

Kundapur: A 26-year-old man, identified as Nitin Mogaveera, tragically lost his life after the two-wheeler he was riding crashed into a compound wall near Mowadi, within the Gangolli police station limits on March 16.

According to preliminary reports, the accident occurred at approximately 8:00 PM. Nitin, son of Krishna Mogaveera and a resident of Mowadi, was reportedly returning home after dropping his sister at the Kundapur bus stand when the motorcycle he was riding veered out of control and crashed into a residential compound in the Mowadi area.

The impact of the crash resulted in fatal injuries to Nitin. Local authorities were immediately notified and responded to the scene.

The Gangolli police station has registered a case regarding the incident and are currently conducting a thorough investigation to determine the precise cause of the accident.



