Mangaluru Court Acquits Umesh Salian in Rape Case

Mangaluru: The 6th Additional District and Sessions Court in Mangaluru has acquitted Umesh Salian, who was accused of rape and cheating. The case dates back to 2019, when the complainant alleged that Salian, a bus driver, had introduced himself and later taken Rs 1 lakh from her, promising to repay it. He allegedly raped her repeatedly, resulting in pregnancy, and refused to marry her.

The Bajpe police station registered a case and filed a chargesheet against Salian. However, on August 29, 2024, Judge Kantharaju S.V. acquitted Salian.

The defense team, comprising prominent lawyers B. Arun Bangera and Rihana Parveen, argued on behalf of the accused.