MP Brijesh Chowta Receives Plea for Flyover Construction to Ease Mangaluru Traffic Woes

Mangaluru: Shashidhar Shetty, Secretary of the NECF, has submitted a letter to MP Brijesh Chowta, urging him to address the growing traffic concerns in Mangaluru. The letter highlights the need for a flyover from Nanthoor to Pumpwell to reduce accidents and alleviate traffic congestion.

The proposed flyover would span from Mangaluru, Kuntikan via Nanthoor to Pumpwell, addressing the limitations posed by geographical and topographical constraints. Additionally, the letter suggests creating a bypass route connecting Kundapur, Udupi, and the National Highway to Bajpe via Surathkal, diverting traffic away from the city.

The NECF has requested MP Chowta to discuss these proposals with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways for immediate implementation. The letter emphasizes the urgency of addressing Mangaluru’s traffic concerns, which are exacerbated by rapid growth and increasing vehicular traffic.