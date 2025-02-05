Mangaluru Court Grants Conditional Bail to Accused in Unisex Salon Attack Case

Mangaluru: In a significant development in the unisex salon attack case, the 2nd Additional District and Sessions Court has granted conditional bail to 11 individuals, including Prasad Attavar, the founder president of the Rama Sene. This ruling comes amidst an ongoing investigation into the incident that took place on January 23, at the Colors Unisex Salon located in Bejai.

The case gained widespread attention after videos of the attack showed the accused forcibly entering the salon and vandalizing its interior. Following the incident, the Barke police quickly apprehended 14 suspects associated with the attack, although three of these individuals had not applied for bail. The judicial proceedings led to the remand of the accused in the 6th JMFC court, which had ordered them to remain in judicial custody until February 7.

The granting of conditional bail to the eleven petitioners marks a pivotal moment in the legal proceedings, as the investigation continues to unfold.