Mangaluru: Court Imposes Hefty Fine on Vehicle Owner for Allowing Minor to Ride Motorcycle

Mangaluru: In a stringent enforcement of traffic regulations, the Fourth Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Court in Mangaluru has levied a fine of Rs 26,000 on a vehicle owner after her underage son was apprehended riding her two-wheeler. The incident, which transpired on October 10 in the Baikampady area, has prompted renewed warnings from law enforcement regarding the legal ramifications of allowing minors to operate motor vehicles.

According to official police sources, the minor son of Atijamma, the registered owner of the motorcycle, was observed riding the vehicle in Baikampady. This infraction led to the immediate registration of a case at the Mangaluru North Traffic Police Station, initiating subsequent legal proceedings.

The court’s decision to impose the substantial fine underscores the severity with which such offenses are treated under the Motor Vehicles Act. The owner, Atijamma, was held liable for permitting a minor to operate the vehicle, an act explicitly prohibited and subject to punitive measures under the aforementioned legislation.

In the wake of this incident, the Mangaluru police have reiterated their caution to vehicle owners, emphasizing the grave consequences of entrusting motor vehicles to underage individuals. Authorities have warned that any negligence in this regard will be met with significant penalties and rigorous legal action. The police department aims to deter such irresponsible behavior and ensure the safety and well-being of all road users by consistently enforcing these regulations. This ruling serves as a stark reminder to all vehicle owners about their responsibility in preventing minors from accessing and operating motor vehicles.