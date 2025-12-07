Mangaluru: Court Sentences Five to Rigorous Imprisonment for Attempting to Sell Drugs to Students

Mangaluru: The Principal District and Sessions Court in Mangaluru has delivered a verdict in a case involving five individuals accused of attempting to sell the banned drug MDMA (3,4-methylenedioxy- methamphetamine) to students within the city. The court sentenced the accused to rigorous imprisonment terms ranging from 12 to 14 years.

The convicted individuals are Luwal Daniel Justin Bolo, also known as Danny, residing in Guntur Palya, Varthur, Bengaluru; Mohammed Rameez, also known as Mohammed Meez, from Uppala; Moyideen Rasheed from Kunnil, Kasaragod; Abdul Ravoop from Uppala; and Sabita, also known as Chinchu, from Madiwala, Bengaluru.

The sentences were handed down under Sections 21, 21(c), and 27(B) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The specific sentences and fines levied are as follows:

Luwal Daniel Justin Bolo (Danny): 12 years and 6 months of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1,35,000.

Mohammed Rameez: 14 years and 6 months of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1,55,000.

Moyideen Rasheed: 12 years and 6 months of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1,35,000.

Abdul Rauf: 13 years and 6 months of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1,45,000.

Sabita alias Chinchu: 12 years and 6 months of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1,35,000.

The case originated on June 6, 2022, when the Mangaluru City Crime Branch (CCB) police, under the leadership of an inspector, conducted a raid and apprehended the five accused. At the time of their arrest, the individuals were allegedly attempting to sell MDMA to students. Law enforcement officials seized 125 grams of MDMA from their possession. A formal case was subsequently registered at the city’s CEN Police Station.

Following a comprehensive investigation, the police submitted a charge sheet to the court. After hearing arguments presented by both the prosecution and the defense, the Principal District Judge (PDJ) of Mangaluru determined that all five accused were guilty of the charges against them. The prosecution was represented by NDPS Special Court Public Prosecutor Judith.