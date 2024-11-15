Mangaluru Cyber Crime Case – Five Arrested for Duping People

Mangaluru: The Konaje police station has arrested five people in connection with a cybercrime case. The accused, who were arrested on July 21, 2024, allegedly duped people by offering part-time jobs and asking them to invest money.

According to the complaint, the accused sent WhatsApp messages with Telegram app links, asking people to open them and provide screenshots. Once the victims complied, the accused transferred money into their bank accounts.

The police investigation revealed that the accused operated by creating multiple bank accounts and selling them to others. Shoaib, the main accused, had connections with several people who helped him carry out the scam.

The arrested accused are Shoaib, Syed Mehboob, Mohsin Ahmed Khan, Mohammed Sharik Ahmed, and Mohammed Azam.

The Mangaluru Police Commissioner, Anupam Agarwal, and Deputy Commissioners Siddharth Goyal and Dinesh Kumar guided the investigation.

The Konaje police team, led by Inspector Rajendra B and PSI Punith Ganvkar, arrested the accused and recovered several mobile phones, SIM cards, and documents related to the scam.