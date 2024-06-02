Mangaluru Diocese Catechism Education for the Year 2024-25 Inaugurated

Mangalore: The commencement ceremony of the Catechism education for the year 2024-25 was held on Sunday, June 2, in various churches of the Mangalore Diocese. The program was inaugurated with representatives of children, teachers, parents, and elders lighting the lamp under the motto “Somya, Amkam Magonk Shikai” (Lord, teach us to pray).

Fr Alban D’Souza, the parish priest, inaugurated the program at St. Teresa Church, Paldane. Church Vice President Elias Fernandes, Secretary Austin Monteiro, Catechism coordinator Lizzy Fernandes, teachers’ representative Renita Tellis, and children’s representative Rishon Pinto were present. The teachers in attendance included Sr. Dorothy, Marilyn Monteiro, Assumpta Monteiro, Jacinta Walder, Veena D’Mello, Shanti Monteiro, Renita Tellis, Nisha Braggs, Malini Fernandes, and Gracia Pinto.