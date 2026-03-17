Mangaluru East Police Arrest Man for Alleged Attempted Murder

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru East Police have apprehended Mohammed Shareef, 26, son of Mohammed Iqbal and a resident of Palnir, in connection with an alleged attempt to murder Mohan Das Shetty. The arrest follows a complaint filed by Shetty, 56, son of the late Shivappa Shetty, residing in Mallikatte.

According to the police report, the incident stems from an ongoing land dispute involving the accused, his father, Mohammed Iqbal, and the complainant. Authorities indicate that Mohammed Shareef purportedly invested approximately Rs 2 crore in land transactions across Kana Surathkal and Vamanjoor. The accused allegedly believed that Mr. Shetty had defrauded him in these dealings, leading to the confrontation.

The complaint details that on March 17, 2026, at approximately 11:00 a.m., Mohammed Shareef accosted Mohan Das Shetty on Arya Samaj Road. During an ensuing argument, the accused allegedly seized Mr. Shetty’s mobile phone. Subsequently, as Mr. Shetty was departing on his two-wheeler, Mohammed Shareef is accused of deliberately ramming his Toyota Innova Crysta into the victim’s vehicle from behind at high speed, with the intent to cause his death.

Based on Mr. Shetty’s complaint, the police registered Crime No. 33/2026 under Sections 109, 281, 352, 351, and 304(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

Following an investigation, the police successfully located and arrested Mohammed Shareef. He is scheduled to be presented before the court. Authorities have confirmed that further investigation into the matter is underway.