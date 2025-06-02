Mangaluru: Externment Proceedings Commenced Against 36 Individuals in Dakshina Kannada District

Mangaluru: The Dakshina Kannada (DK) District Police have initiated legal proceedings for the Externment of 36 individuals currently residing within the district who are implicated in various ongoing legal cases. The list of individuals facing Externment includes Arun Kumar Puthila, Bharat Raj Kumdelu, and Mahesh Shetty Timarodi, among others.

The individuals named in the deportation list are associated with various police station jurisdictions, including Bantwal City, Bantwal Rural, Vitla, Punjalakatte, Beltangadi, Puttur City, Puttur Rural, Kadaba, Uppinangadi, Sullia, and Bellare. The individuals are: Hasainar (46), Pavan Kumar (33), Charan Raj (28), Ganesh Poojari (35), Abdul Khader @ Saukat (34), Chandras (23), Abdul Latif (40), Mohammad Ashraf (44), Moydin Adnan @ Addu (24), Bharat Raj B @ Bharat Kumdelu (38), Mohammad Safwan (26), Raju aka Rajesh (35), Bhuvi aka Bhuvit Shetty (35), Ashraf B @ Garagas Ashraf (43), Manoj Kumar (37), Mahesh Shetty Timarodi (53), Hakim Kurnadak @ Abdul Hakim (38), Ajit Rai (39), Arun Kumar Puthil (54), Manish S (34), Abdul Rahiman (38), K Aziz (48), Kishore (34), Rakesh K (30), Nishanth Kumar (22), Mohammad Nawaz (32), Santosh Kumar Rai @ Santu Adekkal (35), Jayaram (25), Samsuddin (36), Sandeep (24), Mohammad Shakir (35), Abdul Aziz @ Karaya Aziz (36), Latesh Gundya (32), Manohar @ Manu (40), Prasad (35), and Shameer K (38).

The legal process is underway to ensure the Externment of these individuals from the Dakshina Kannada district.