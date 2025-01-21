Mangaluru: Floyd D’Mello Elected Vice-President of Konkani Natak Sabha; New Office Bearers Appointed

Mangaluru: In a significant development for the Konkani Natak Sabha (KNS), the newly-elected managing committee convened at Don Bosco Hall on January 20 to appoint its office bearers for the upcoming term. Floyd D’Mello from Cascia has been elected as the vice president for the term spanning from 2024 to 2026. D’Mello has a robust history of service within the organization, having previously held the positions of assistant secretary (2018-2020) and general secretary (2020-2024).

In a show of unanimous support, Pamela Santos from Jeppu has been appointed as the general secretary of KNS. Her election reflects the committee’s trust in her leadership capabilities.

Jerome Moras from Angelore has been selected as the assistant secretary. Moras brings valuable experience to the role, having served as assistant secretary between 2004 to 2006. Additionally, Ivan D’Silva from Urwa has been elected as treasurer, ensuring the financial oversight of the organization.

The election proceedings were overseen by KNS president, Fr. Rocky D’Cunha (OFM Cap), who facilitated a smooth transition of responsibilities to the newly elected office bearers.

The complete roster of KNS office bearers for the 2024-2026 term is as follows:

President: Fr. Rocky D’Cunha

Vice President: Floyd D’Mello

General Secretary: Pamela Santos

Joint Secretary: Jerome Moras

Treasurer: Ivan D’Silva

The upcoming term promises to be a dynamic phase for KNS, as the newly appointed leaders embark on their respective roles with a focus on promoting Konkani arts and culture.