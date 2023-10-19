Mangaluru Gears Up for a Weeklong Literary & Art Extravaganza hosted by CFAL

Mangalore, a coastal city known for its rich culture and heritage, is set to witness a delightful convergence of literature, art, culture, and science. The eagerly anticipated Mangalore Literature and Art Festival, presented by CFAL (Centre For Advanced Learning) in collaboration with ELC (Early Learning Centre), promises a week of intellectual exploration and cultural celebration. The festival is scheduled to commence on October 21 and will run until October 28, 2023.

At the heart of this festival lies a profound appreciation for literature and the pivotal role it plays in shaping the minds of the young generation. The event endeavors to create a nurturing environment for literary creativity and scientific curiosity, urging professionals from various domains to come together and share their unique insights and perspectives. The festival boasts a diverse lineup of accomplished authors, poets, researchers, and experts who will engage attendees through book readings, interactive sessions, hands-on workshops, and captivating cultural performances.

District Commissioner, Mullai Muhilan M P, IAS, “The Mangalore Literature and Art Festival is a platform for the celebration of knowledge and culture, fostering creativity and intellectual interactions. A society that values literature, art, and science is a society that values progress. Let us embrace and partake in this festival as a source of inspiration.”

Vijay Moras, Program Coordinator at ELC/CFAL, echoes this sentiment, stating, “Hosting a Literature and Art Festival within our institution embodies our commitment to nurturing a deep love for learning, transcending boundaries. Through this platform, we aspire to bring people, especially children, face to face with authors, artists, and scientists. We believe this immersive experience has the potential to kindle a lifelong passion for reading, art, and science.”

The Mangalore Literature Festival aspires to be a haven that fosters a deep love for literature and ideas. It extends a warm invitation to individuals of all ages and backgrounds, encouraging them to immerse themselves in a world of transformative narratives and fresh perspectives.

Event Highlights:

1. Distinguished Speakers: An illustrious lineup of literary luminaries, including Jerry Pinto, Roopa Pai, David Rosario, Nandita Jayaraj, Poorva Agarwal, Subhas Chandra Basu, and more.

2. Thought-Provoking Discussions: Engaging dialogues spanning a wide range of topics, from contemporary issues to cutting-edge literary works.

3. Interactive Workshops: Sessions designed to spark your imagination and nurture new ideas and skills.

4. Cultural Extravaganza: A vibrant showcase of Karnataka’s rich culture, featuring music, art, and a captivating theatrical performance by Mangalore-based theatre group Kalabhi.

5. Youth and Children’s Corner: An opportunity to inspire the next generation of writers, readers, scientific thinkers, and nature enthusiasts, with specially curated programs for children and young adults.

The Mangalore Literature and Art Festival is a celebration of the written word, an exploration of creativity, and an invitation to discover the transformative power of literature and art.

Date: 21 October – 28 October

Venue: CFAL and ELC campuses, Mangalore

Registration is now open at https://elcindia.org/

For inquiries, and further information, please contact ELC front desk:

6360238816

Acclaimed Author Jerry Pinto to feature on Day 1 (20 Oct):

Renowned author Jerry Pinto will open the Mangalore Literature and Art Festival, which begins tomorrow. Pinto, a prolific writer, poet, and editor, will grace the festival with his literary expertise, promising a valuable and enriching experience for festival-goers. Jerry Pinto’s literary accomplishments are well-established, with his work receiving critical acclaim and numerous literary awards. He possesses the unique ability to craft stories that delve into the intricacies of human emotions and relationships, earning him a special place in the hearts of literature enthusiasts.

AUTHOR JERRY PINTO

During the festival, Jerry Pinto will offer two captivating sessions. In the morning, he will engage with CFAL PU students in an exclusive session where he will explore “The Power of Persistence: How to Enable Scientific Thought in a World Filled with Distraction.” This interactive discussion will delve into the importance of scientific thought and offer insights into navigating the modern age of distractions. In the evening at 4 pm, Pinto will present “Sowing Seeds in Your Brain: How Reading and Observation Skills in Children Help in the Development of Critical-Thinking Adults.” Open to the public, this session promises to provide valuable insights into the transformative power of childhood education in shaping critical thinking adults.

Vijay Moras, Program Coordinator at ELC/CFAL, expressed his enthusiasm about Jerry Pinto’s participation, “Jerry Pinto has been a vocal advocate of the importance of reading and he repeatedly emphasizes its multifaceted role in enriching our lives. Jerry Pinto’s presence at the Mangalore Literature and Art Festival celebrates our endeavour to enable diverse perspectives in science and literature. We are absolutely delighted to have a literary luminary like Jerry Pinto join us at the inaugural edition of the Mangalore Literature and Art Festival.” Jerry Pinto has been honoured with the Sahitya Akademi Award for his book “Em and the Big Hoom.”

His work has also garnered accolades like The Hindu Literary Prize, Crossword Book Award (Fiction), and the Windham-Campbell Literature Prizes (Fiction). In addition to his novels, Jerry Pinto is an accomplished translator, bringing Marathi literature to English-speaking audiences. His translations include works by notable authors such as Sachin Kundalkar, Daya Pawar, and Baburao Bagul. Jerry Pinto’s dedication to social causes is evident through his involvement with organizations like MelJol, which works for child rights, and the People’s Free Reading Room & Library. He has also contributed to journalism education for nearly 30 years, teaching at the Sophia Polytechnic’s Social Communications Media course.

