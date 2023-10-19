Plans of Widening of Road between Milagres Church & Wenlock Hospital Dropped by MSCL

Plans of Widening of Noor Masjid Road, Hampankatta in the City between Milagres Church & Wenlock Hospital Dropped by Mangaluru Smart City Ltd (MSCL)

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru Smart City Ltd (MSCL) had waited so long for the widening of Noor Masjid Road between Government Wenlock Hospital and Milagres Church, Hampankatta, Mangaluru, but due to the failure of getting the land approved, MSCL, has dropped the proposed closure of the stretch of Mangaluru Central Railway station road.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, MSCL General Manager (Technical) ErK.S. Arun Prabha said ” 1,300 square foot of hospital’s land was among the portions of the land taken for widening of the Noor Masjid Road. We could only widen a portion of this road. A critical stretch of land is yet to be acquired. As it is unlikely to get this land, we dropped the project of closing of the parallel railway station road”

, Earlier, Hospital Superintendent Dr Sadashiva Shanbagh had said that with a new Medicine Block and surgical block coming up, there is an impending need to close the portion of the railway station road to enable free movement of patients between the new and old blocks of the hospital, which was recently separated by the road. ” Moreover, after losing out 1,300 square foot of its land, the hospital was cammed for space, he said. However, the foundation stone for the new 50-bed critical care unit at the cost of Rs 25 crore will be laid in another two months. The new integrated public health laboratory will come up in the building housing District Early Intervention Centre”

. Dr B. Unnikrishnan, the Dean of Kasturba Medical College, Mangaluru, said that KMC which has been using clinical facilities of the hospital since 1954, is keen on taking up repair of old outpatient ward of the hospital estimated at Rs 2 crore. ” Please send us the proposal. The college is ready to provide additional staff for the new surgical block” Dr Unnikrishnan urged Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao. The Minister asked Dr. Sadashiva to form a committee, which includes representatives from KMC Mangaluru, to prepare a plan of action to put to use the new surgical block. Dr. Sadashiva said Rs 8.79 crore worth new equipment and Rs 2.17 crore of civil works were needed for the surgical block built by the MSCL.